Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-10:50 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Shell on South Street.

-10:20 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Cassell Street.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue. A car was reported stolen.

-10:18 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Hand to Hand Auto on North County Road 25A.

MONDAY

-10:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Spring Street.

-2:17 p.m.; criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of West North Street.

-3:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Second Street.

-12:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Covington Avenue.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Robin L. Hawkins, 53, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-9:35 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Main Street.

-12:34 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. Daniel T. Moeller, 43, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault.

SATURDAY

-10:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Brel Aire Bowling Alley on North County Road 25A.

-10:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Wayne Street.

-8:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight int he 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.

-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

-8:15 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Brice Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.