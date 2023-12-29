Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-8:48 p.m.: driving under suspension. Jayden M. Bixler, 19, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-7:04 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Gordon Street.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Brice Avenue.

-10:38 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of North Parkway Drive.

-10:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Kettering Primary Care on Kienle Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: theft. Lucas E. Schutte, 41, of Sidney, was charged with theft and driving under suspension.

-1:58 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Cubesmart Self-Storage on Robert M. Davis Parkway.

TUESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-10:50 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Shell on South Street.

-10:20 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Cassell Street.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue. A car was reported stolen.

-10:18 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Hand to Hand Auto on North County Road 25A.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.