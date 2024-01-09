Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-4:18 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of South Downing Street.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of South Downing Street and West Grant Street.

-7:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Advance Auto Parts on South College Street.

-4:36 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of South Downing Street.

-1:14 a.m.: disorderly conduct. officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Wood Street.

SATURDAY

-8:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Lindsey Street.

-6:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Lindsey Street.

-6:41 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of East Greene Street.

-6:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Richard E. Luke, 55, of Middletown and Demian P. Hicks, 36, of Cincinnati, was charged with theft.

-5:29 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Second Street.

-12:36 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Tim Hortons on West Water Street.

-11:39 a.m.: contributing to delinquency. Loretta J. Smith, 49, of Piqua, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

-3:23 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Young Street and Orr Street.

FRIDAY

-8:13 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on North Main Street.

-6:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Vine Street.

-6:08 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Melissa A. Welbaum, 36, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

