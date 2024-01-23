Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-8:47 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Shell on South Street.

-8:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Park Avenue.

-3:24 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Goodwill on East Ash Street.

-1:15 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Miami Street. A male subject was trespassed from the residence.

-8:37 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Kestrel Court.

-4:14 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated female subject driving and parking in the parking lot. Lacie J. Browning, 28, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-8:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 3200 block of Cherokee Drive. Shawn R. Fritz, 52, of Huber Heights, was charged with theft.

-2:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Garbry Road.

-9:24 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

FRIDAY

-7:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on North Main Street.

-7:11 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-5:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Broadway Drive.

-4:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Broadway Drive. A male subject reported two of his firearms were stolen in May of 2023.

-4:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-11:18 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

-10:00 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Hand to Hand Auto on North County Road 25A.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.