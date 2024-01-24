Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-8:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of South Wayne Street. Stephen A. Alderton, 50, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-6:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Harrison Street.

-3:23 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Scudder Street.

-3:27 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

MONDAY

-11:17 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

-6:40 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street. Nolan Overholtz, 26, of New Lebanon, was charged with theft.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.