Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
TUESDAY
-8:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of South Wayne Street. Stephen A. Alderton, 50, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.
-6:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Harrison Street.
-3:23 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Scudder Street.
-3:27 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.
MONDAY
-11:17 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.
-6:40 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street. Nolan Overholtz, 26, of New Lebanon, was charged with theft.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.