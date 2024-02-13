Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-1:58 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Brandon C. Bruner, 34, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

-1:25 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Mote Park Community Center on Gordon Street.

-12:06 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Shell on South Street.

-12:02 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Taylor V. Beougher, 33, of Piqua, was charged with theft and breaking and entering.

SUNDAY

-8:21 p.m.: theft. Meganne N. Pearson, 28, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-4:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 bock of South Wayne Street.

-12:34 p.m.: driving under suspension. Justin R. Poling, 26, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension.

-10:27 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-8:44 a.m.: driving under suspension. Javier A. Jackson, Sr., 59, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-8:31 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Speedway on Scot Drive.

-6:45 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-4:40 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the US Post Office on North Wayne Street.

-3:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on North Main Street.

-12:17 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. Austin T. Davis, 25, of Piqua, and Zachariah A. Phillips, 26, of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-11:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Shell on South Street.

-10:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Young Street.

-9:17 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 800 block of South Caldwell Street.

-8:17 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Speedway on Scot Drive. Zachariah R. Spade, 37, of Troy, was charged with DUI and driving under suspension.

-3:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Harrison Street.

-2:32 a.m.: theft. Karen A. Doak, 44, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

FRIDAY

-11:26 p.m.: disturbing the peace. Ayden M. Noe, 19, of Piqua, was charged with disturbing the peace.

-9:44 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East North Street and North Main Street. The driver was arrested for DUI.

-7:77 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1000 bock of South Street.

-6:29 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Pizza Hut on Covington Avenue. Brandon T. Garrett, 21, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

-5:56 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Town and Country Mini Storage on West High Street.

-2:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Fourth Street. A package was reported stolen from the porch.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.