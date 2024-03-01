Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-7:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Main Street.

-1:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Wendy’s on East Ash Street.

-1:27 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 500 block of Electric Avenue. Michael D. Jenkins, 61, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

-10:17 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Piqua Pizza Supply on West High Street.

MONDAY

-11:46 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

-8:51 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Forest Hill Cemetery on North State route 66.

-8:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Spring Street.

-3:10 p.m.: theft. Brandon L. Strohmenger, 31, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

SUNDAY

-4:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. Austin L. Baker, 30, was charged with breaking and entering.

-2:22 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-11:35 a.m.: criminal trespass. Brandi N. Haney, 38, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.

