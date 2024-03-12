Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-8:33 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of South Downing Street.

-5:03 p.m. disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Habitat for Humanity project on Adams Street.

-3:59 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of South Sunset Drive.

-3:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. April N. Finley, 29, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-8:36 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1800 block of Carlyle Drive.

SATURDAY

-11:24 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Pitsenbarger Park on South Street.

-8:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts on East Ash Street.

-8:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. William N. Reymiller, 43, of Gettysburg, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-2:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Park Avenue.

-1:24 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue. Oreon J. Carter, 43, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-12:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Rally’s Hamburgers on North College Street.

