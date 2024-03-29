Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-10:00 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

-9:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 1000 block of Elm Street.

-9:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the 1700 block of Cambridge Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded after a male stole two items at Walmart. The suspect was charged and warned for trespassing.

-7:04 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Park Avenue and Walker Street.

-1:22 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Miami Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

-12:59 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of a possible fraudulent check deposit from Mutual Federal Savings Bank on High Street.

-12:46 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Rundle Avenue.

-10:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft on the 900 block of Ash Street.

TUESDAY

-10:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing two items from the Walmart on Ash Street. The suspect was found, returned the two items and was arrested and released.

-7:12 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of High Street and Sunset Drive.

-5:49 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Boone Street and Broadway Street.

-5:31 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of a male subject attempting to open a back door of a residence at the 300 block of Camp Street.

-4:12 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in front of the Orr Felt Co. on Main Street.

-2:49 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Clark Place Gas Station on Looney Road.

-1:53 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of an ex-boyfriend making threats towards a female on the 400 block of Kitt Street. The female did not want to press charges.

MONDAY

-9:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of a bicycle on the 400 block of Wood Street.

-3:19 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 500 block of Broadway Road.

-10:56 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Cornerstone Veterinary Clinic on Kienle Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.