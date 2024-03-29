Piqua Police reports

Police log
THURSDAY
-10:00 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on the 600 block of Covington Avenue.
-9:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 1000 block of Elm Street.
-9:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the 1700 block of Cambridge Street.
WEDNESDAY
-9:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded after a male stole two items at Walmart. The suspect was charged and warned for trespassing.
-7:04 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Park Avenue and Walker Street.
-1:22 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Miami Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
-12:59 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of a possible fraudulent check deposit from Mutual Federal Savings Bank on High Street.
-12:46 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Rundle Avenue.
-10:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft on the 900 block of Ash Street.
TUESDAY
-10:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing two items from the Walmart on Ash Street. The suspect was found, returned the two items and was arrested and released.
-7:12 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of High Street and Sunset Drive.
-5:49 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Boone Street and Broadway Street.
-5:31 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of a male subject attempting to open a back door of a residence at the 300 block of Camp Street.
-4:12 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in front of the Orr Felt Co. on Main Street.
-2:49 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Clark Place Gas Station on Looney Road.
-1:53 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of an ex-boyfriend making threats towards a female on the 400 block of Kitt Street. The female did not want to press charges.
MONDAY
-9:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of a bicycle on the 400 block of Wood Street.
-3:19 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 500 block of Broadway Road.
-10:56 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Cornerstone Veterinary Clinic on Kienle Drive.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.