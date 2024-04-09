Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-12:41 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Brook Street and McKinley Avenue after a caller said her vehicle was struck overnight.

9:13 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Dollar General on Looney Road.

SATURDAY

-10:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street. A male was incarcerated and charged with theft and a female was also charged with theft.

-10:49 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 1000 block of Westview Drive.

-9:03 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue after a vehicle struck a parked car.

FRIDAY

-8:59 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Roosevelt Avenue and Water Street. A female driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) and an open container.

-8:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Comfort Inn on Ash Street.

-7:07 p.m.: warrant. Officers responded to a male subject with a warrant on the 200 block of Main Street. A male was arrested and charged with obstructing official business.

-5:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Wood Street Lofts after a caller noticed money was missing from her credit card.

-2:48 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a male acting disorderly at Kettering Primary Care on Kienle Drive.

-11:37 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Water Street and College Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.