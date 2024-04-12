Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-10:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of customers leaving without paying for food consumed at Three Joes Pizza on Water Street.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-1:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint that items were stolen from a vehicle while it was being repossessed at the 300 block of Wayne Street.

-11:49 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a complaint of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot at the Wright State Credit Union on Ash Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:48 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the Starfuel at 5580 N. County Rd. 25A.

-8:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Ace Hardware Store on Covington Avenue.

-12:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of the O’reilly Auto Parts on Water Street.

-10:14 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 500 block of Orr Street.

-9:05 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in front of FM Station at 535 South Street. The vehicle was located and cited.

-7:30 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of High Street and Sunset Drive.

TUESDAY

-1:48 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers arrested an individual at the 1800 block of Wilshire Drive for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

-6:40 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the corner of Downing Street and Grant Street.

MONDAY

-9:10 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of solar-powered lamps from a residence at the 500 block of Adams Street.

-12:23 p.m.: warrant. Officers located a male with an existing warrant and arrested the male for drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

-6:33 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a rock being thrown through the window of a residence on the 400 block of Virginia Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.