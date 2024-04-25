Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-3:32 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of windows being broken due to possible gunshots at the 300 block of East Main Street.

-8:03 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash after a driver hit a deer on the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and Farrington Road.

-3:23 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a male walking frantically and yelling at the 1000 block of Jill Court.

MONDAY

-7:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-6:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1000 block of Jill Court.

-4:03 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of vehicle damage at the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

-3:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-9:36 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 400 block of Downing Street.

-8:47 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at Harmony Systems and Service on Commerce Drive.

-8:00 a.m.: criminal damage/theft. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage and theft at the Queen Exhibits on Commerce Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.