Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:56 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 300 block of Franklin Street.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a stolen bicycle at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Ash Street.

-1:33 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 300 block of Park Avenue after an intoxicated driver struck a parked vehicle. The driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) and failure to control.

SATURDAY

-9:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-4:00 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of items being stolen from the Piqua Senior Apartments at 316 N. College St.

-7:59 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 700 block of West Water Street.

-1:20 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 200 block of First Street.

-1:08 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a burglary in progress when a suspect was found in a vacant house at the 400 block of Garnsey Street.

-8:45 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft of a purse at Glamour on Mane on North Main Street.

FRIDAY

-11:08 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage of a car window at the Marathon on West High Street.

-8:30 p.m.: warrant. Officers located a male subject with a warrant at the corner of Wayne Street and Wood Street. The male was arrested and taken to jail.

-6:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 200 block of East Main Street.

-2:44 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Riverside Drive and Downing Street.

-12:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of College Street and Water Street after a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.

-7:21 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a computer at the Easter Seals Adult Day Services on College Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.