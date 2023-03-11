Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 7

-7:52 p.m.: telecommunications harrassment. Azaria Wright, 22, of Tipp City, was charged with telecommunications harassment following officers receiving a report of Wright allegedly sending text messages after being warned not to.

-4:48 p.m.: domestic violence. Eduardo Fitch, 47, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm. Jasarae Smith, 27, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm and resisting arrest. Officers responded to a call referencing a male and female subjects physically fighting on the 600 block of Adams Street.

-1:25 p.m.: menacing. A male juvenile offender, 16, was charged with menacing after allegedly threatening an adult male subject.

March 6

-2:40 p.m.: warrant. Shellie Radcliff, 47, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant after officers responding to the 1000 block of West North Street due to an alleged arguement between family members.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.