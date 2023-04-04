Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 29

-7:12 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Tony Creager, 53, of Anna, was charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing after officers received a report of an adult male allegedly sending another subject threatening text messages.

-5:35 p.m.: trespassing. Julie Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing after officers located her at the rear of a property on the 400 block of Orr Street where she had reportedly been previously warned for trespassing.

-4:19 p.m.: domestic violence. Christopher St. Claire, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-4:18 p.m.: theft. Julie Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was charged with theft following officers receiving a report of a theft in progress at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.