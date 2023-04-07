Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 5

-2:44 a.m.: suspicious. Officers responded to the 400 block of Brook Street in reference to a report of a group of juveniles allegedly fighting in the street. Reportedly, a juvenile also had a BB gun and was allegedly shooting the other juveniles.

April 4

-9:29 p.m.: violating protection order. Donovan Pierce, 37, of Piqua, was charged with violating protection order or consent agreement.

-4:09 p.m.: theft. A caller reported to officers that a bike was stolen from the Cracker Barrel on East Ash Street.

-3:18 p.m.: crash with no injury. Officers responded to a crash on the 300 block of Riverside Drive. An OH-1 report was completed.

-2:25 p.m.: crash with no injury. Officers responded to a crash at Autozone on Covington Avenue. The parties involved reportedly exhanged information and the insurance company took care of the damages. The crash involved Duane Wion, 70, and Rachelle Rice, 41, both of Piqua.

-5:33 a.m.: crash with no injury. Officers responded to a crash on East Main Street and Wood Street between two vehicles. The at fault driver was cited accordingly. The OH-1 report was completed.

April 3

-4:18 p.m.: unruly juveniles. Officers received a report from an employee of Cash Land Express reporting that a group of juveniles were throwing rocks at a vehicle in the business parking lot. Officers checked the area and the juveniles were not located.

-6:21 a.m.: burglary. Nathan Burns, 47, of Piqua, was charged with burglary after officers received a report that the male subject allegedly forced his way into an apartment.

April 2

-7:42 p.m.: trespassing complaint. The Marathon on West Water Street reported an unknown male subject in the parking lot and reportedly going through the dumpster. Officers located the male subject and trespassed him.

-5:17 p.m.: domestic violence. Douglas Stevens, 60, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following officers receiving a report from a caller advising that a male subject had allegedly beaten her.

-11:57 a.m.: domestic violence. Tammera Clegg, 59, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

-7:27 a.m.: burglary not in progress. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Sunset Drive in reference to a local pet store that was allegedly broken into resulting in a large amount of items being stolen.

April 1

-9:07 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses after officers received a report of a juvenile allegedly being disrespectful to his mother and tearing up his room after an argument.

-8:40 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers received a report advising a door window at a vacant business, the Piqua Center Mall, had been damaged. Officers found the window shattered and no one in the immediate area. A keyholder was advised of the damaged window.

-8:13 p.m.: theft. Officers received a report that a subject stole candy from Clark on Looney Road. The business did not want to charge the subject, just warned on criminal trespassing. The items were recovered and the subject was warned.

March 31

-7:23 p.m.: theft. David Marlow, 29, of Piqua, was charged with drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, theft, and possessing drug abuse instruments. Heidi Walker, 37, of Piqua, was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools. These charges followed officers receiving a report from the Walmart on East Ash Street of a male and female subject hiding property on themselves and leaving the business. Officers located the subjects and the male attempted to flee from police.

-4 p.m.: theft. Amanda Howard, 42, was charged with theft after officers received a report from the Walmart on East Ash Street that a female subject concealed merchandise in her purse and left eh business without paying.

-2:58 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses after officers receiving a report of a juvenile male that allegedly ran away. The juvenile was located at Cinemark Theatres at 5:49 p.m.

-12:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Two female juvenile offenders, both 13, were charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening after officers responded to the Piqua Jr. High School on Tomahawk Trail in reference to a physical altercation occurring between two students.

-9:09 a.m.: hit skip crash. On the 1200 block of South Street, officers received a report of a Uhaul rear-ending a trailer and then allegedly taking off at a high rate of speed striking the vehicle again. The vehicle was later located with the driver who was arrested on several warrants.

-6:08 a.m.: suspicious person. On Manning Street and East Water Street, officers received a report of a male subject that was not recognized that allegedly appeared to be trying to get into a residence.

Crashes

– Harry Neller, 75, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing vehicles following a two-vehicle crash on April 4 at 8:55 a.m.

Neller wasstopped at the intersection of West Water Street and North Main Street. According to the crash report, Neller stated his vehicle was stopped past the stop bar and then proceeded to back up the vehicle. In doing so, he struck Prall’s vehicle.

Sylvia Prall, 71, of Piqua, was also involved.

– Ronald Wilson, 53, of Fletcher, was cited for signal lights after a two-vehicle crash on April 4 at 5:33 a.m.

Wilson was traveling west on East Main Street and failed to stop at a red light at the South Main Street intersection. Then, Wilson was struck by Edward’s vehicle.

Collin Edwards, 24, of Anna, was also involved.

– Bradley Cook, 59, of Fletcher, was cited for starting and backing vehicles on April 3 at 7:26 a.m.

Cook was driving a single-unit truck with Rumpke Transportation and backing up after collecting garbage from a dumpster on Wayne Street. Cook struck a light pole across the street.

– Denver Cooley, 25, of New Castle, IN, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a three-vehicle crash on April 2 at 5:42 p.m.

Cooley was driving eastbound on West Water Street when Meyer, driver of the first vehicle, stopped to turn left into a parking lot. Davidson, the driver of the other vehicle, stopped. Cooley failed to stop and struck the rear of Davidson’s vehicle which then struck the rear of Meyer’s vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle to stop was Sean Meyer, 45, of Minster. The driver of the second vehicle to stop was Benjamin Davidson, 20, of Greenville.

Also in Meyer’s vehicle was four minors.

Meyer and Davidson’s vehicles were towed to Bushnell’s.

– Robert W. Donnelly, 32, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on April 2 at 6:09 a.m.

Donnelly was traveling westbound on Steelway Place when Donnelly struck the rear of Mancillas’s vehcile after not stopping in time. Mancilla stopped the vehicle after a duck allegedly walked in front of the vehicle.

Jacqueline R. Mancillas, 57, of Greenville, and Jeanette Watkins, 64, of Piqua, were also involved.

– Zachary D. Lane, 29, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on April 1 at 11:37 a.m.

Lane was traveling westbound on East Ash Street when Lane struck the rear of Thompson’s vehicle after not stopping in time. Thompson stopped her vehicle for an emergency vehicle traveling eastbound.

Michele L. Thompson, 42, of Hollansburg, was also involved.

