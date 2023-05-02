Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 1

-5:53 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 16, was charged with unruly juveniles offenses following a report of the female juvenile running away and subsequently being located.

April 30

-7:48 p.m.: theft. Thomas Lee, 37, of Greenville, was charged with theft – without consent after allegedly shoplifting from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

April 29

-6:13 p.m.: unruly juvenile. At the Shawnee Park, a juvenile was allegedly shooting an airsoft gun in the park and allegedly lit a trash can on fire.

-8:40 a.m.: protection order violation. Justin Szachta, 35, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

April 28

-9:55 p.m.: theft. Dylan Voisinet, 26, of Piqua, was charged with theft after officers received a report of a male subject putting several items in a cart and leaving the cart with merchandise in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-4:42 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – habitually disobedient.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. David Wigginton, 37, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

April 27

-10:17 p.m.: drug possession. Jessie Phipps, 35, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-9:11 p.m.: warrant. Vincent Sowers, 30, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia.

-7:56 p.m.: warrant. A male juvenile offender, 13, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

-1:54 p.m.: drugs. Bernadette Boettiger, 45, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs.

April 26

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Kailyn Bundy and Tessa Spradlin-Cornett, both 21 and of Sidney, were each charged with theft – without consent. James Wright, 34, and Jeramiah Muncey, 24, both of Sidney were each charged with complicity – aid/abet another. This followed a report of four adults shoplifting at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-2:11 p.m.: assault. Amellio Price, 34, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault and theft.

Crashes

– A property on the 9000 block of Troy-Sidney Road was struck by a vehicle on April 28 at 12:45 a.m.

Thomas Witkowski, 68, of Troy, was southbound on Troy-Sidney Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, exiting the road and striking a grassy median. Then, the vehicle crossed over County Road 25A and struck a fence at the property.

Witkowski’s vehicle then struck two parked vehicles at the property which forced one of the parked vehicles into the side of the house on the property.

