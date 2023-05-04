Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 2

-9:48 p.m.: theft. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with theft – without consent.

-8:24 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged unruly juvenile offenses.

-4:40 p.m.: warrant. Alanna Darner, 18, was arrested on a warrant for a probation/parole violation.

-12:51 a.m.: receiving stolen property. George Bair, 21, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

May 1

-2:29 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 14, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening following a report of a fight between two students at the Piqua Jr. High School.

Crashes

– Katy Branham, 36, of Piqua, struck pediastrian, Terrance Jester, 76, of Christiansburg, in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Ash Street at 9:40 p.m. on April 29.

According to the crash report, Jester had “‘some blood around his eye but other than that appeared okay,” stated in the report.

Branham claims to not have seen Jester according to the report.

– Jaelyn Furman, 21, of Piqua, was cited for operator in reasonable control after Furman’s vehicle struck a pole on the north side of West High Street at 9:38 p.m. on April 29. The vehicle was towed by Bushnells.

– Louann Gill, 67, of Russia, was cited for right-of-way thru; stop; yield following a crash at the intersection of Spring Street and High Street at 8:50 a.m. on April 28.

Gill failed to stop traveling on East High Street and struck another vehicle near the rear on the passenger side.

The other vehicle was operated by Stephanie Berry, 35, of Piqua.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.