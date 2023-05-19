Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 16

-8:42 p.m.: domestic violence. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm.

-4:40 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Mark Apple, 63, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing after officers responded the 700 block of Lindsey Street on the report of a disturbance.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. Cindy Pearson-Stewart, 62, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:03 p.m.: violating protection order. Justin Szachta, 35, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of violating a protection order or consent agreement after allegedly emailing the victim.

-3:24 a.m.: warrant. Sarena Smith, 33, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of methamphetamine after officers allegedly found methamphetamine in her pants pocket.

May 15

-7:34 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 13, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses.

-5:50 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 12, was charged with theft – without consent.

-5:37 p.m.: burglary. An unkown suspect allegeldy entered a home on the 1400 block of Clark Avenue and took car keys before reportedly stealing the vehicle in the driveway.

-7:36 a.m.: warrant. Paul Wilson, 38, of Urbana, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

May 14

-10:10 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to the 700 block of South Street on the report of gunshots in the area. Officers heard what they believed to be fireworks. They checked the area and did not locate anyone.

-7:02 p.m.: dog bite. Robert Kiser, 45, of Piqua, was charged with permitting dogs to bite, two counts of dogs running at large, and two counts of registration required following a dog bite incident on the 200 block of First Street.

-2:11 a.m.: domestic violence. Danielle Hughes, 35, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm, possession of drugs – marijuana, and a probation/parole violation. These followed a report of a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Scudder Street. While officers were there, Hughes allegedly threw an item at a male, striking him.

-12:48 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Danielle Hughes, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – intoxicated creating risk of harm after allegedly causing a disturbance on the 1200 block of Scudder Street.

May 13

-5:55 p.m.: theft. Beth Branham, 44, of Dayton, was charged with theft and possession of drugs – marijuana after officers received a report of a theft in progress at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

Charges

– Whitney Bailey, 30, of Piqua, was cited for operator in reasonable control after sideswipping another vehicle while attempting to park on Parkridge Place at 8:38 p.m. on May 14.

The other vehicle was owned by Rebekah Massengill, of Piqua.

– A female minor, 17, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after failing to slow for a vehicle in front that had slowed down on West High Street at 1:10 p.m. on May 13.

The other vehicle was operated by Marla Lauth, 55, of Sidney.

Another female minor, 17, was in the first vehicle. In the vehicle with Lauth, was Nick Lauth, 27, of Sidney.

– A female minor, 16, was cited for right-of-way turning left after failing to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of East Ash Street and Looney Road at 11:27 a.m. on May 13.

The vehicle operated by the minor turned left in front of another vehicle traveling straight through the intersection, which caused the second vehicle to strick the first vehicle.

The second vehicle was operated by Diana Elson, 61, of Piqua.

The crash caused the first vehicle to spin in the roadway and strike another vehicle in the front end. That vehicle was operated by Brandi Yaqub, 40, of Springcreek Township.

– Allei Wines, 19, of Piqua, was cited for hit/skip private property after fleeing a scene at 12:22 p.m. on May 10 on a private parking lot near the Walmart on East Ash Street.

The other vehicle was operated by William Cost, 60, of Piqua.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.