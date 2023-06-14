Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-9:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:52 p.m.: menacing. Police responded to menacing report in the 600 block of Beverly Drive.

-3:04 p.m.: crash. Police responded to crash without an injury at Riverside Drive and North Main Street.

-11:28 a.m.: theft without consent. JP King , 49, of Sidney, was arrested on three counts of theft without consent charges.

-9:57 a.m.: criminal damage. Criminal damage and theft of a rechargeable battery and charger for a child’s power wheel was reported in the 200 block of Race Street.

-9:43 a.m.: criminal damage. Criminal damage/mischief was reported in the 600 block of West Water Street after unruly juveniles started a fire in a cart behind the caller’s residence.

-2:05 a.m.: criminal damaging. Nathaniel C. Richard, 20, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging and littering from a vehicle.

SUNDAY

-7:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Richard A. Beverly, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on domestic violence and resisting arrest charges.

-5:48 p.m.: improperly furnish firearms to minor. Alexander J. Coots, 20, of Piqua, was arrested on two counts of improperly furnish firearms to minor and tampering with evidence charges.

-2:41 p.m.: nuisance. Macey L. Wright, 31, of Piqua, was cited with nuisance conditions.

SATURDAY

-11:50 p.m.: loud noise. Police responded to a report of loud noise/music in the 700 block of West Water Street.

-9:52 p.m.: fireworks. Police responded to a complaint about fireworks in the area of the 700 block of Cottage Avenue.

-6:05 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report a fence was broken at a property in the 200 block of Franklin Street. The caller also asked for extra patrols in the area.

-6:01 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash without injuries at South Roosevelt Avenue and Young Street.

-4:22 p.m.: criminal damage. Criminal damage to a tombstone being knocked over was reported at Forest Hill Cemetery on State Route 66.

-1:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries at East Ash Street and Looney Road.

-12:21 p.m.: theft. Property was reported to not have been returned at a property in the 400 block of West High Street.

-12:17 p.m.: driving under suspension. Pamela J. Rogan, 47, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension.

-10:25 to 10:28 a.m.: criminal damage. Two mailboxes at two separate properties in the 400 block of Bear Run were reported damaged during the previous night.

-9:03 a.m.: criminal trespass. Austin D. Johnston, 27, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass charges.

-6:55 a.m.: criminal damage. A mailbox at a property in the 500 block of Bear Run was reported damaged during the previous night.

-1:07 a.m.: criminal damage. Two mailboxes at two separate properties in the 2100 block of Wilshire Drive were reported damaged during the previous night.

-12:53 a.m.: criminal damage. Police received a report juveniles were damaging mailboxes and throwing toilet paper onto properties in the 1900 block of Beckert Drive.

-12:30 a.m.: criminal damage. A mailbox at a property in the 2000 block of Park Avenue was reported damaged during the previous night.

-12:16 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to the Waffle House on East Ash Street over a dispute with one man threatening another at the business.

FRIDAY

-10:24 p.m.: ATV complaint. Police responded to a complaint about a motorbike in the area in the 600 block of West Water Street.

-8:56 p.m.: ATV complaint. Police responded to a complaint about a minibike in the area in the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-8:42 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries at the overpass on East Ash Street.

-9:33 a.m.: forgery. A check was reported stolen from Hartzell’s main office on South Roosevelt Avenue which was en route to another business but was cashed by an unknown person.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

