Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-11:28 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of West Water Street.

-5:37 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1700 block of Williams Place.

WEDNESDAY

-5:58 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Shell on South Street.

-4:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Park Avenue. Items were reported stolen from a vehicle.

-12:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.