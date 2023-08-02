Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-9:33 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 600 block of Spring Street. Eric L. Wilson, 39, of Piqua, was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

-9:26 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street. Matthew D. Moore, 31, of Quincy, was charged with criminal trespass.

-7:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

-5:57 p.m.: drug possession. Lisa A. Allred, 61, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order or agreement and possession of LSD.

-5:51 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-3:55 p.m.: theft. Michelle R. Smith, 63, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-1:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Alexis A. Evans, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-12:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Candlewood Boulevard.

-12:25 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1300 block of Elmwood Circle.

-12:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Ayden Healthcare on Kienle Drive. Randall P. Loomis, 67, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-11:21 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Scot Drive.

-9:55 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of Gordon Street.

-9:00 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of South Main Street. A subject reported someone had filed for unemployment with their information.

SATURDAY

-11:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Brice Avenue.

-11:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-9:49 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

-9:02 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 600 block of South Wayne Street. Damon J. Sims, II, 35, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

-7:16 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of Brook Street.

-6:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Brice Avenue.

-5:35 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

-5:10 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the Kroger Gas Station on Covington Avenue.

-3:35 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scot Drive.

-12:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Home Depot on East Ash Street.

FRIDAY

-9:37 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

-9:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Downing Street. Harleigh N. Ludwig-Clark, 20, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct. Kerstyn F. Roth, 34, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-8:02 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Timothy S. Reedy, 50, of Springfield, was charged with DUI.

-6:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of South Wayne Street. Deacon Graham, 18, of Piqua, was charged with trespassing.

-6:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 3000 block of Chinook Pass.

-5:53 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of Orr Street.

-4:43 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Wayne Street.

-2:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of South Street.

-1:09 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Tony Grant, 57, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

-12:00 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Fairs Muffler Shop on South College Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.