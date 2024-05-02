Piqua Power System receives national recognition

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) recently recognized Piqua Power System for earning a Diamond Level designation as a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) and a Certificate of Excellence in Reliability during the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) 2024 Engineering & Operations Technical Conference on April 7-10 in New Orleans.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to the safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

Piqua Power System received the Diamond Level designation, which is awarded to utilities that successfully meet 98 to 100 percent of the RP3 program criteria.

“Piqua and other AMP members have shown a commendable dedication to system reliability, operational efficiency, safety practices, workforce development and more,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance. “These designations were hard earned and serve as a testament to the work they have undertaken to provide their communities with superior service. AMP congratulates the Piqua Power System.”

The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability recognizes utilities that placed in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide in 2023, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data. APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through its eReliability Tracker service and compares the data to national statistics tracked by the EIA. AMP covers the cost of subscription to the eReliability Tracker service for all its members.

For a full list of APPA members honored with an RP3 designation, visit www.publicpower.org/rp3-designated-utilities.

For more information about the APPA eReliability Tracker program and a listing of all recipients of the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability, visit www.publicpower.org.