Piqua Power System receives national safety recognition

PIQUA — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) congratulates the Piqua Power System for receiving a first place Excellence in Safety Award during the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) 2023 Engineering & Operations Technical Conference, which took place April 30-May 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

“We are pleased to see so many AMP members be recognized for demonstrating their commitment to the safety of their employees,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president/CEO. “Earning the APPA Safety Award is a great accomplishment, and we congratulate Piqua for their steadfast commitment to safety.”

Recognized for safety practices, demonstrated by having the lowest safety incident rate within its group, determined by worker-hours of exposure, the Piqua Power System was awarded first place in Group C with 30,000 to 59,999 worker-hours of exposure.

According to APPA, 283 utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2022. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illness and the number of worker-hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.