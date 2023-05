The Piqua High School prom court for 2023 has been selected. Queen candidates include, Audrey Evans, left to right, Torri Foster, Marissa Bragg, Nadia Pleiman, Kylee Cremeens, Savannah Cox, Carsyn Meckstroth, and Libby Bradney. King candidates are, Bryson Roberts, left to right, Nathan Buecker, Brady Ouhl, Trenton Rudd, Ethyn Wright, Mason Swallow, Sam Schmiesing, and Anson Cox. Piqua’s prom will be held at Romer’s Catering at A Learning Place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

