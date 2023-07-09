The “READ” banner hanging above the stairs down to the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library to encourage children to read and features library cards from across the U.S. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library invites the community to come and check out their cool banner featuring library cards from across the U.S.

The past few weeks the library has hosted groups of eager school children. As they passed through the lobby before descending the steps to the Children’s Department they crossed under a hanging, prominently displayed banner exhorting them to “READ!”

The striking blue banner was designed by Mark Hill and printed locally at Quint Creative Signs. The word “READ” has allotted squares for library cards that were gathered from all 50 states by Michelle Marlow, library circulation assistant. This process took several months, and promoted much outreach conversation with other libraries as they were intrigued by the idea. Marlow was pleased by the response from over 70 different libraries throughout the U.S. with all the states being represented. She was pleasantly surprised by the connections of folks who had relatives in our area or had lived in our state including with one librarian, Charles Raybourn, who actually grew up in Piqua and credited our library as the motivating factor for his becoming a librarian!

“Even though the traditional month to promote library cards is in September, I wanted to highlight the worth of a little card that allows one to access the joy and privilege of reading. We met our goal of having the banner displayed in April to celebrate National Library week,” Angie Winsler, adult circulation coordinator commented, explaining the purpose of the banner. “I also thought this project was especially important to help promote all our readings clubs this summer. Owning a library card entitles our patrons the opportunity to participate as a valued community member. When one has a library card at any age and at any time in childhood or in retirement, they have access to so much more than books. I’d like everyone to know we have resources here for them to meet their needs. We have movies, music, classes, study areas, book clubs, data bases, audio books and so much more.”

The staff at the Piqua Public Library invites you to come and get your own library card, and to “READ” this summer celebrating their connections.