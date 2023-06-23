Rowlands Submitted photo | Friends of the Piqua Library

PIQUA — Kids Discovery Day – 2023, will be held Saturday, July 15, at the Piqua Public Library. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Piqua Library and Program Partner, RE/MAX Finest The Kathy Henne Team.

This show will feature Chris Rowlands, a well known performer who presents interactive entertainment through song, dance and puppets. His program is titled “Kindness in the Forest and Kindness to our Planet.” This is in conjunction with the summer reading program offered by the Piqua Public Library entitled “All Together Now” that emphasizes kindness and unity.

The show starts at 10:30 a.m. in the main lobby of the library. Each child will be given a Goody Bag full of surprises to take home and enjoy.

Register now for this fun event at the Piqua Public Library.