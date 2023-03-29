Piqua resident receives Life Saving Award

By Haylee Pence

PIQUA — A Piqua resident was honored Tuesday, March 28, at the Piqua Fire Department for her life-saving actions to help a man in need of help on Feb. 17, 2023.

Kylee Mann was picking her kids up from the babysitter on Feb. 17 when she noticed a crowd surrounding a man in medical distress. Mann rushed to the crowd while locking the children in the car, and assessed the situation. She then began performing CPR until first responders arrived.

Piqua Fire Department recognized Mann’s life-saving actions with a ceremony where they presented her with a Lifesaving Award along with challenge coins, shirts, and flowers from her husband Tyler Mann.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown said during the ceremony that the first responders who were at the incident “spoke highly of your work,” referencing the compressions Mann performed.

He went on to say, “We are very grateful we have someone like you in the community.”

Just one day prior to the event, Mann had re-certified her CPR training to be a lifeguard which she has kept active for the last 15 years.

“I’ve never had to use CPR on anyone before,” said Mann. She talked about the importance of getting certified for anyone in order to help save family or friends should the need arise.

“Get certified!” she said.

Mann thanked her family for supporting her, “I want to inspire my kids and teach them to do the right thing.”