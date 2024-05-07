Piqua schools announces staff awards

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson, left, Piqua Central Intermediate School Principal Heath Butler, second from left, and Piqua City Schools Board President Sean Ford, right, pose with 2024 Piqua City Schools Teacher of the Year Sarah Jane Magoteaux. Courtesy photo

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools recently announced its outstanding educators and staff members for the 2023-2024 school year. These dedicated individuals were recognized for their commitment to student success and their significant contributions to the Piqua City Schools community.

“We are fortunate to have so many talented and caring people working with our students,” Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said. “It was difficult for the committee to choose finalists for these honors from a strong list of nominations.”

Sarah Jane Magoteaux, a 19-year veteran educator with Piqua City Schools, was named the 2023-2024 District Teacher of the Year. Throughout her career, Sarah Jane has had a tremendous impact on students and staff in various capacities, teaching fifth- and sixth-grade math, fourth-grade social studies, and currently serving as an instructional coach for fourth through sixth grade.

Her dedication extends beyond the classroom. Magoteaux is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Bob and Marion Wilson Teacher Institute of Colonial Williamsburg Scholarship and was nominated for the History Teacher of the Year Award by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History in 2020. She actively participates in professional development opportunities, serving on committees for the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and contributing to curriculum development.

Magoteaux is a 2000 Piqua High School graduate. She and her husband, Kyle, live in Piqua and their four children Libby, Si, Winslow, and Roran all attend Piqua City Schools.

Additional district award recipients included the following:

• District Support Staff Member of the Year: Sarah Patrizio, Piqua Junior High School secretary;

• Co-District Coach/Advisors of the Year: Macarena Studebaker, Piqua Junior High School volleyball coach and Carol Palmer, music advisor;

• Substitute Teacher of the Year: Kimora (Lee) Schricker

• District Friend of the School Award: Mike Lumpkin, owner and operator of Dick Lumpkin Auto Body, Inc.;

• Building Outstanding Educators of the Year:

Piqua High School: Kathy Hoying

Piqua Junior High School: Deanna Williams

Springcreek Primary School: Jennifer Everett

Washington Primary School: Stephenie Rohrbach

• Building Support Staff Members of the Year:

Piqua High School: Christie Schneider

Piqua Central Intermediate School: Lori Motter

Springcreek Primary School: Julie Bauer

Washington Primary School: Luetta Landis

Each of these individuals will be formally recognized at the district’s end-of-year celebration with their families and colleagues present.

“Piqua City Schools is grateful for their dedication and the positive impact they have on students and the entire school community,” Thompson said. “We are proud of their work and value this opportunity to recognize each of them with their honor.”