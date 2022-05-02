Piqua schools host art show

By Jordan Green

PIQUA — The Piqua School District Art Show was held at Piqua Central Intermediate School (PCIS) on Saturday, April 30.

Students from all around the district got a chance to showcase their work to the public. The show was comprised of artwork from every school in the district and all grade levels from kindergarten through High School.

“We really like having our families come and interact with the schools and see what their kids have accomplished,” said PCIS Art Teacher Sarah Fromholt.

And come out they did. The show opened at 1 p.m. and remained crowded throughout the day as families and residents alike came to see the works on display.

“We are so proud of our students this year and all the work they put into this,” said Fromholt.

The center piece of the show was a 55-foot mural, painted by Fromholt, depicting people of local and national importance that were chosen by Piqua’s LEAD students and voted on by the school body. The mural also features QR codes created by Media and Tech integration teacher Damion Skeans’ class. When scanned with a smartphone camera, the codes redirect the viewer to a video detailing the historical importance of the subject.

“Mr. Butler (PCIS Principal) wanted something to help emphasize character development. And so, we came up with this idea based on these people who have shown tremendous character,” said Fromholt.

The district art show continues to be a yearly tradition in Piqua. “I think this is the 15th one we have done. It is the 13th one I’ve done here,” said Fromholt.

It is the culmination of years of work from both the students and their teachers. Art serves as a way for students to freely express themselves and can improve self-understanding, communication, and mental cognition. For students to get to show off their hard work to the community, it can be a huge boost in self-confidence.