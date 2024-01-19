Piqua Schools swear in BOE members

Piqua City Schools Treasurer Jeremie Hittle, foreground left, swears in board members from left, Steve Frazier as vice president, Jojo Marrs, as a new board member, and Sean Ford as board president during a recent board reorganizational meeting. Courtesy of Piqua City Schools

PIQUA – The Piqua Board of Education recently held its organizational meeting, during which Sean Ford was appointed the president, Steve Frazier was appointed vice president, and JoJo Marrs was sworn in as a new board member.

During the meeting, the board meeting dates were chosen for the new year. The 2024 Piqua Board of Education meetings will be held on Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 27, July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 24, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the Piqua Board of Education office, located at 215 Looney Road. Piqua, Ohio 45356, unless otherwise noted.

The following board appointments for 2024 are as follows: OSBA Student Achievement Liaison – Kelly McMaken, OSBA Delegate – Sean Ford, OSBA Alternate Delegate -Steve Frazier, Athletic Liaisons -Steve Frazier and JoJo Marrs, Board Audit Liaisons -Sean Ford and JoJo Marrs, UVCC Board Appointments -Clint Bostick and Andy Hite, PEF Board Representative -Kelly McMaken, District Calendar Liaison -Sean Ford, Maintenance/Construction Liaisons -Steve Frazier and Sean Mitchell, Negotiations Liaisons -Kelly McMaken and JoJo Marrs, and Diversity/Inclusive Liaison -Sean Mitchell.