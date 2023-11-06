Piqua semi driver crashes into moving railcar in Putnam Co.

PALMER TOWNSHIP – A Piqua man was transported to a hospital in Putnam County after his semi was involved in a minor crash with a train on Sunday.

The Lima Post and Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury train crash that occurred at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 5. The crash occurred on state Route 15, just north of state Route 613 in Palmer Township, Putnam County.

Ryan W. Stover, 52, of Piqua, was driving a semi-truck pulling a tanker that was hauling gasoline. Allegedly, Stover struck a railroad crossing gate that was down and then crashed into a moving eastbound rail car being pulled by a Norfolk Southern train engine.

The gasoline the semi was hauling was contained in the tanker and there was no spillage. Stover was transported to Mercy Health–Putnam County Emergency Services by Continental EMS with minor injuries. He was treated and released. There were no injuries reported from the railroad employees.

Alcohol and drug impairment is not suspected and a safety belt was found to be in use at the time of the crash. The railroad crossing warning lights and gates were found to be in proper working order at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Norfolk Southern, and Big Daddy’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.