Piqua softball drops game with Graham in wintery conditions

PIQUA — Mother Nature was no match for Piqua softball coach Greg Campbell.

Campbell had no problem getting the Piqua High School diamond ready for action Saturday — and the Indians and Graham didn’t let the wintery conditions stop them from getting a game in.

Not even gusts near 50 miles per hour and mix of light rain and snow flurries.

In the end, Graham was able to rally from an early deficit and record an 8-5 win.

The Falcons improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Indians dropped to 1-4.

“I came out Saturday morning and I could see I could get the diamond ready,” Campbell said. “The snowstorm was a little interesting.”

Piqua had jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the home first.

Abigail Kirk and Tarika Suter were hit by pitches and Caylee Roe scored both runners with a triple.

Olivia Anthony followed with a double when the wind played tricks on her fly ball to make it 3-0.

Graham tied it in the top of the second.

Elaina Purk had a bases-loaded, two out single and when the ball went all the way to the fence, it cleared the bases to make it 3-3.

But, Piqua added two more runs in the home second to make it 5-3.

Elizabeth Hubbard had a bunt single and Roe reached on an error.

Both runners scored on Anthony’s second double.

“Those two girls (Caylee Roe, Olivia Anthony) have hit the ball well for us all year,” Campbell said. “They are seniors. We county on them not just for that, but for their leadership.”

But, Graham would scored in four of its final five at bats, while Piqua would not score again.

“I thought we were aggressive at the plate early on,” Campbell said. “Then we got timid — I don’t know if that is from our youth or just the weather today.”

For Piqua, Roe was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Anthony was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Anthony and Julia Coppess combined on a 11 hitter, with six strikeouts, one hit batter and seven walks.

For Graham, Purk was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Mackenzie Clark was 3-for-5 and Makayla Mills was 2-for-4 with a triple.

Marissa Pine and Harlee Van Hoose both doubled.

Pine pitched a six-hitter, striking out 11 and hitting three batters.

And while the opening week only produced one win for the Indians (over Sidney), the four losses came to teams with a combined total of one loss.

Covington and Vandalia-Butler are both undefeated.

“I was really pleased with the way we played against Covington,” Campbell said. “We just had one bad inning. And really, it was the same thing in both of the games with Butler. I thought we played really well against Sidney.”

The Indians will look to complete the season sweep of Sidney at home Monday — and hopefully, won’t have to battle Mother Nature to do it.

