Piqua student makes JCU Dean’s List

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Grace Monnin, of Piquam has been named to the Dean’s List at John Carroll University for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

About John Carroll University:

John Carroll University is a leading Jesuit Catholic liberal arts university preparing a diverse student body to strategically face the challenges of tomorrow. Through academic rigor, experiential learning and the Jesuit ideal of care for the whole person, John Carroll is continually creating the leaders of the future. They will serve society with developed critical thinking skills, a strong moral foundation and an awareness for the greater good.

Founded in 1886, JCU is one of 27 Jesuit universities in the U.S. and ranked second among midwest regional universities by U.S. News and World Report.