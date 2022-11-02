Piqua, Tipp, Milton-Union ready for second-round playoff games

Three Miami County teams have advanced to regional quarterfinal action Friday night at 7 p.m. in the OHSAA playoffs.

D-II

Piqua at

Edgewood

Piqua, 9-2, will face 10-1 Edgewood in the post season for the second year in a row.

A year ago, the two teams met in the regional semifinals with Piqua rallying for a 28-21 win.

The Cougars are coming off a 38-6 win over Lima Senior last week.

Edgewood plays in the Southwest Ohio Conference.

The Cougars rely heavily on the running game, having rushed for 37 touchdowns this season.

Tavionne Crosby has 1,316 yards and 20 touchdowns on 180 carries.

Jake Valerio has 799 yards and seven touchdowns on 103 carries and Braden Sullivan has rushed for 783 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries.

Quarterback Riley Brown has completed 35 of 71 passes for 792 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sullivan leads the receivers with 14 catches for 429 yards and six touchdowns.

Brick Barker averages 20.9 yards on punt returns and has returned three for touchdowns.

Barker also leads the defense with 95 tackles and three interceptions.

Wyatt Walked has 92 tackles and Evan Swartz has 85 tackles.

Valerio has 77 tackles and three interceptions and Phillip Johnson leads the pass rush with 3.5 sacks.

Piqua is coming off a 51-6 win over Stebbins.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 97 of 148 passes for 1,458 yards with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dre’Sean Roberts has 34 catches for 504 yards and six touchdowns. He also has a kickoff and punt return for touchdowns.

Mickey Anderson has 19 catches for 193 yards and Colten Beougher has 18 catches for 280 yards and five touchdowns.

Ky Warner leads the rushing attack with 981 yards and 15 touchdowns on 152 carries, while Sam Schmiesing has rushed for 10 touchdowns.

The Piqua defense is opportunistic, having scored eight touchdowns this season.

Schmiesing leads the defense with 127 tackles and six sacks from his linebacker position.

Beougher has 89 tackles, has returned two fumbles for scores and has intercepted two passes.

Devon Finley has 84 tackles and Brennan Johnson has five sacks.

Dre’Sean and Bryson Roberts have three interceptions each and Mickey Anderson and Elijah Fraazier have two interceptions each.

D-III

Trotwood

at Tippecanoe

Tippecanoe, 10-1, will host 7-4 Trotwood-Madison in D-III action at Tipp City Park.

The Rams are coming off a 40-33 win over Chaminade-Julienne in the first round of the playoffs and have won six in a row after starting 1-4.

Quarterbakc Timothy Carpenter has completed 93 of 178 passes this season for 1,477 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Carpenter has also rushed for 619 yards on 110 carries.

Daunovan Gales has 359 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 44 carries.

Receiver Michael Smith had his best game of the season against C-J, catching four passes for 88 yards.

Quinton Johnson has 45 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Keymaurie Henderson led the defense with 13.5 tackles against C-J.

He has 54.5 tackles from his linebacker position.

Tipp is coming off a 42-0 win over Hillsboro, where running back Xavier Jones and receiver Stanley Clyne both had huge games.

For the season, quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 119 of 171 passes for 1,589 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Evan Liette has 41 receptions for 538 yards and eight touchdowns and Clyne has 28 catches for 565 yards and six touchdowns.

Lukas Walker has caught four touchdown passes.

Jones has rushed for 1,163 yards and 18 touchdowns on 170 carries.

Cael Liette has rushed for eight touchdowns and Poronsky has rushed for five.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 122 tackles and four sacks.

Josh Dietz has 107 tackles, Christian Hartman has 3,5 sacks and Maddox Sivon has two interceptions.

Shawnee at

Milton-Union

Milton-Union, 11-0, will host 8-2 Preble Shawnee in D-IV action.

The Arrows lost to National Trail and Ansonia during the season and are coming off a 33-28 win over Greeneview last week.

Shawnee quarterback Brody Morton has completed 96 of 146 passes for 1,659 yards with 19 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Malechai Stephenson has 36 catches for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Dylan Campbell has 28 catches for 439 yards and Dylan Zornes has 17 catches for 328 yards.

Brody Lynch leads the defense with 82 tackles.

Campbell has four interceptions, while Stephenson and Isaac Blankenship have three interceptions each.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 49-0 win over Greenon last Friday night, with Blake Brumbaugh again scoring a multitude of ways.

Brumbaugh has 22 touchdowns on the season, with nine rushing, nine receiving, one kickoff return, one punt return and two interception returns for scores.

Quarterback Nate Morter is 70 of 118 passing for 1,242 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brumbaugh has 29 catches for 587 yards, while Cooper Brown has 25 catches for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.

Michael Elam leads a ground attack that has rushed for 43 touchdowns.

Elam has 921 yards and 18 touchdowns on 109 carries, while Jordan Foose has 552 yards and nine touchdowns on 64 carries.

Ozzie Gregg leads the defense with 117 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Connor Yates has four sacks, Jake Brown has three sacks, Peyton Mayfield has four interceptions and Cooper Brown has three.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]