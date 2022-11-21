Piqua to conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewers

PIQUA — Fishbeck Inc. work crews in collaboration with the city of Piqua’s utilities department will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewers (weather permitting) the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

These tests will assist the department in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system. Please see the map of the testing areas/locations.

Bright pink door hangers will be distributed to the homes in the testing areas. The door hanger has important information and instructions that the city asks to be read and followed. If a home is in a testing area and does not receive a door hanger, please contact the city at the phone number listed below.

For any questions regarding the smoke test, information, or instructions, please call Piqua’s underground utilities department at 937-778-2018.