Piqua utility business office to launch mobile app soon

PIQUA – Life is fast, and it can be hectic, but paying your utility bill doesn’t have to be complicated. On Dec. 5, the city of Piqua will be introducing a new web payment portal and mobile app called Smarthub.

SmartHub has several features that make managing your city of Piqua utility account as easy as possible, according to a city of Piqua press release. Whether through the web, or your smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS), you’ll be able to pay your bill, go paperless, view your electric and water use, contact customer service and get the latest news.

As of Dec. 5, city of Piqua utility customers who make payments online will use the new Smarthub website or mobile app. Customers will need to register their account on in Smarthub to make online payments and take advantage of the many great features Smarthub offers.

While this new system comes with a lot of great new features, the process of switching will create a few key dates you should know about.

• Nov. 30 — Online and phone payments through our current system will be offline permanently. This will affect any customers that use our current online payment solution for payments and auto-pay. For those using these features, download the SmartHub app and set up your account on the new SmartHub platform on Dec. 5.

• Dec. 2 — The utility business office is closed. Payments won’t be able to be made in our lobby, but you can still mail your payment or drop it in the night drop box at the Municipal Government Complex office.

• Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 — Payments will not post to your account until the new system is in place. Because of this transition, late charges will be waived during this time.

• Dec. 5 — Launch day! Visit our website at www.piquaoh.gov . You’ll find links and instructions on how to manage your account like never before through our web portal or mobile app. Auto-pay customers will need to re-signup for auto-pay.