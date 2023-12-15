Piqua wrestlers on track after win over Greenville

Piqua’s Landon Wells pins his opponent in a 120-pound match. Piqua’s Gavin Nelson is in control at 150 pounds Thurday night at Roosevelt Fieldhouse. Piqua assistant coach Scott Bryant reacts as Kaesen Hughes (113) makes a move Thursday night. Piqua Nikolai Kaye lifts his opponent in a 132-pound match Thursday night. Piqua’s Averi Wiley fights off a move in a 106-pound match.

PIQUA — Piqua wrestling coach Hunter Bryant is far from satisfied in his third year running the Indians wrestling program.

But, he was right on track with his plan when he took over the program after a 50-30 win over Greenville at Roosevelt Fieldhouse Thursday night.

The Indians will compete in the Tippecanoe Invitational Saturday.

“I said it would take 3 to 5 years (to get the program where he wanted it),” Bryant said. “This is the third year. We have still got a lot of climbing to do, but we are getting there. The numbers are up and we have huge numbers in the junior high and youth programs. We are getting there.”

With the match starting Thursday night at 157 pounds, the Indians trailed 30-18 heading to the 120 pound match.

In other words, the had the Green Wave right where they wanted them.

Piqua would win the final six matches — with three pins and two major decisions — to record the win.

“We knew Greenville had a really good 157,” Bryant said. “And I felt like the 165 and 175 matches were 50-50 matches.”

Joey Kline (175) recorded a pin for Piqua in 1:56 and Landen Martin (215) recorded a pin in 22 seconds. Combined with a forfeit win by Destined Drewberry (190) the match was even heading to the lightweights.

“Landen (Martin) is a point scorer,” Bryant said. “He is really 190, but he wrestled 215 tonight.”

Averi Wiley (106) and Kaesen Hughes (113) battled before losing by pins.

“I can’t saye enough about Averi (Wiley),” Bryant said. “She stepped up and went out there and battled.”

Logan Wells (120) would win by pin in 5:14 and Seth Holt (126) would win by pin in 1:15.

Nikolai Kaye (132) won a 13-2 major decision, Max Kaye (144) won by pin in 1:15 and Gavin Nelson (150) capped the night with a 15-1 major decision.

“We had a lot of pins,” Bryant said. “And some of those, we did a great job of coming from behind.”

As the Indians continue to work towards getting the program where Bryant wants it.

