Piqua YMCA to host Youth Night at the Y

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a youth “Night at the Y” event on Saturday, March 11 for youth in Kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming and time at the Activity Center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.

Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. Registration is limited, so register early.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected]