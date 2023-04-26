Piqua’s Cox, Tippecanoe’s Kleather to play in OHSFCA DI-II-III North-South game Saturday

Piqua offensive lineman Anson Cox and Tippecanoe kicker Jackson Kleather will be playing for the South DI-II-III team in the OHSFCA North South All-Star game on Saturday.

Cox played for three straight playoff teams for the Indians and was part of an offensive line that allowed the Indians to rush for 2,052 yards and pass for 1,583 yards.

He was a key player for a team that advanced to the D-II regional finals in 2021.

Kleather was a big part of the Tippecanoe advancing to the D-III state finals this season and had an outstanding career as a kicker.

This past season he made 12 of 15 field goals, including six of more than 40 yards with a long of 47 yards.

He also made 64 of 66 extra points and also averaged 41.2 yards per punt.

He put 19 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line while having just three touchbacks.

As a junior, he made four of seven field goals and all 49 PAT attempts.