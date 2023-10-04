Pleasant Hill historical walking tour with Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

TROY — Explore the interesting (and even spooky) history of Pleasant Hill on a guided walking tour with Brian Ganger.

The tour will be less than an hour and will start at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. It will include the interior and exterior of the library and the exterior of the post office, the Chouse, and the Beery Business Complex.

Note: This tour involves walking outside the library. Please wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for the weather. For adults. No registration is required. Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937.676.2731 or visit www.tmcpl.org.