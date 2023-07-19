Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer, left, administers the Oath of Office to newly promoted Piqua Police Chief Dave Thomas, right, while Police Chief Rick Byron looks on during ceremonies at the Piqua Municipal Complex on July 18. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Sunday News Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer, left, reads the Oath of Office to newly promoted Piqua Police Deputy Officer, Lt. Chris Yingst, right, after Police Chief Rick Byron, center, had introduced him while Thomas’ family looks on at the Piqua Municipal Complex on July 18. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Sunday News

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer, left, administers the Oath of Office to newly promoted Piqua Police Chief Dave Thomas, right, while Police Chief Rick Byron looks on during ceremonies at the Piqua Municipal Complex on July 18.

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer, left, reads the Oath of Office to newly promoted Piqua Police Deputy Officer, Lt. Chris Yingst, right, after Police Chief Rick Byron, center, had introduced him while Thomas’ family looks on at the Piqua Municipal Complex on July 18.