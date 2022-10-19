PPD ready for trick-or-treat

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Tom Lillicrap, owner of This N That Candy in Piqua, bring cases containing 1,500 full-size candy bars in to the police station on Wednesday morning. Lillicrap donated the candy to the police department for officers to hand out during trick-or-treat later this month. Officers in designated cars will be distributing candy bars on beggar’s night. Grove said parents should caution their trick-or-treaters to make sure the police vehicle they approach is one of the designated cars and not a police vehicle on routine patrol and possibly engaged in police business.