Premier, Christ Hospital cardiovascular partnership lead named

DAYTON – Deb Kiser, MHA, RN, BSN, has been named executive lead of the new cardiovascular partnership between Premier Health and The Christ Hospital Health Network.

The innovative partnership, which took effect on July 1, 2023, serves as the foundation for a series of clinical initiatives that will launch starting in 2024, including specialized procedures to become available at Premier Health hospitals.

“I am honored to be entrusted with working alongside physicians and other colleagues to give patients throughout Southwest Ohio greater access to highly specialized cardiovascular care close to home,” Kiser said in joint Health Network press release . “This innovative collaboration will give patients and their families, as well as clinicians, a more seamless experience across the continuum of cardiovascular care.”

Over the course of two decades, Kiser gained extensive experience in nursing and health care process improvement as executive director of quality and clinical services at Lucid Health and as heart and vascular service line director at OhioHealth.

“Deb’s proven leadership will advance our two health systems’ focus on expanding access to cardiovascular expertise rather than duplicating services,” said Keith Bricking, MD, chief clinical officer of Premier Health, said in the release.

The collaboration between The Christ Hospital Health Network and Premier Health also allows the two health systems to enhance the availability of heart and vascular services within existing facilities while limiting the need for additional building, ensuring responsible stewardship of health care resources.

“We’ve seen, first-hand, Deb lead our talented team at The Christ Hospital Health Network as the program continues to grow and care for heart patients across the region,” said Dean Kereiakes, MD, FACC, MSCAI, Chairman of The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute, said in the release. “As this partnership continues, patients can know both programs are in good hands under the guidance of Deb Kiser.”