Premier Health Hospitals recognized with national awards for excellence in wound healing

DAYTON — The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at three Premier Health hospitals – Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital South, and Upper Valley Medical Center – have been recognized with national awards for clinical excellence.

The hospitals are recipients of the Robert A. Warriner III M.D., Clinical Excellence award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Each scored in the top 10% of healogics wound care centers on the clinical excellence measure.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Atrium and Upper Valley Medical Center were also honored with the Center of Distinction award by Healogics. Both centers achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%.

Atrium’s Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services also received the President’s Circle Award from Healogics.

“These awards recognize the impressive outcomes and high patient satisfaction that are the focus of Premier Health’s wound care program,” said Scott Kanagy DO, chief medical officer at Atrium and Miami Valley Hospital South. “Across Premier Health, our team members have demonstrated their commitment to providing exceptional services with a collaborative and compassionate approach. The result is positive outcomes for our patients and an improved quality of life.”

Premier Health’s Wound Care Centers offer highly specialized care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. These specialized treatments often prevent amputations and help patients return to active lives.

Advanced wound care provided at Premier Health includes negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. Premier Health also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help accelerate wound healing.

“We are committed to providing our patients with leading-edge technology and individualized treatment plans to get them back to their best health,” said Lakmali Ranathunga, MD, chief medical officer for the Premier Health north region. “Earning these awards is a testament to the hard work and care Premier Health teams put into everything they do.”

Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Atrium, Miami Valley Hospital South, and Upper Valley Medical Center are members of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers.

For more information about Wound Care Center and hyperbaric services at Premier Health, visit www.PremierHealth.com/services/burn-and-wound-center.

Premier Health (www.premierhealth.com), based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health is committed to support the community through its mission: To care. To teach. To innovate. To serve. Home to the region’s only adult level I trauma center and the largest locally based clinical laboratory, Premier Health continues to build upon a more than 130-year legacy of providing clinical excellence and compassionate care to friends and neighbors across Southwest Ohio.

The health system offers award-winning care at five hospital sites: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County. In addition, Premier Health provides a comprehensive range of care choices at its seven emergency departments, eight Urgent Care locations, and more than 130 outpatient locations and affiliated primary care and specialty physician offices, as well as home health, mental health, and substance abuse services.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year, over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of better outcomes and a better way to provide care.