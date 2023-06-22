Various members of Premier Health, The Christ Hospital Health Network and the cardiovascular team are pictured, including Robert Bulow, DO, service line executive leader for Cardiovascular Service Line at Premier Health; left to right, Mouhamad Abdallah, MD, medical director for Cardiac Cath Lab at Atrium Medical Center; Robert Dowling, MD, surgical director of The Christ Hospital Health Network Heart Transplant Program; Dean Kereiakes, MD, president of The Christ Hospital Health Network Heart & Vascular Institute; Amit Goyal, MD, chair of the Premier Cardiology Institute; Thomas O’Brien, MD, medical director of The Christ Hospital Health Network Heart and Vascular Institute. Submitted photo | Premier Health

DAYTON — The Christ Hospital Health Network and Premier Health announce an innovative collaborative partnership that will enable more patients in the region access to highly specialized cardiovascular care close to home through joint efforts of leading experts at both organizations.

The partnership, which is effective July 1, will focus on specialized treatments for complex cardiovascular diseases providing clinicians, patients and families with a more seamless experience across the continuity of care, according to a joint press release from both health networks.

“This partnership exemplifies the mission of both organizations to improve the health of the communities that we serve,” said Debbie Hayes, President and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, in the release. “We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Premier Health enabling both organizations to explore creative ways to bring valuable and scarce resources to the patients and families that we serve in a fiscally responsible manner. The combined efforts of expert heart and vascular clinicians from both teams will strengthen the cardiovascular capabilities offered in these neighborhoods and ensure convenient access to leading-edge technology and comprehensive treatment plans. Expanding services to this area is a shining example of how health care organizations can work together to tackle the challenges facing our communities.”

“Premier Health is resolute in its commitment to improving the health of the communities we serve with others – in this case with an outstanding heart program at The Christ Hospital Health Network,” said Michael C. Riordan, President and CEO of Premier Health, in the release. “This collaboration lays the foundation for what we anticipate will be a long-term, world-class combined heart and vascular program that gives residents of Southwest Ohio confidence that they can get the best heart care closer to home.”

The collaboration between The Christ Hospital Health Network and Premier Health also allows the two health systems to enhance the availability of heart and vascular services within existing facilities while limiting the need for additional building, ensuring responsible stewardship of health care resources.

“This innovative collaboration is the broadest partnership yet for both health systems, and the real winner is the patient, who will now have a range of stellar heart care options close at hand,” said Keith Bricking, MD, chief clinical officer of Premier Health, in the release. “Both of these heart programs are widely respected and have traditions of innovation, and this partnership builds upon that track record of clinical excellence.”

“By working with our colleagues at Premier Health, we will provide unprecedented continuity of care for all patients from the moment they arrive,” Dean Kereiakes, MD, FACC, MSCAI, President of The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute, said in the release. “Our highly skilled cardiovascular specialists will provide leading edge treatments, technologies and expertise as well as access to the latest in clinical trials through The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research as another resource in their cardiac care.”

About The Christ Hospital Health Network:

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves. Made up for more than 1,300 physicians and more than 6,500 team members, our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional outcomes in an affordable way. The Network was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati Region, named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list in 2023. It is also a Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award recipient, which recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that achieve the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience.

About Premier Health:

Based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health (www.premierhealth.com) has a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves. Home to one of the nation’s 15 largest hospitals, the region’s only adult Level I trauma center and the largest locally-based clinical laboratory, Premier Health continues to build upon a more than 130-year legacy of providing clinical excellence and compassionate care to friends and neighbors across Southwest Ohio. The health system offers award-winning care at five hospital sites: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County. In addition, Premier Health provides a comprehensive range of care choices at its seven emergency departments, eight Urgent Care locations, and more than 130 outpatient locations and affiliated primary care and specialty physician offices, as well as home health, mental health, and substance abuse services.