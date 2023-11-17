Premier Health to host oncology fashion show in Dayton

DAYTON — Premier Health’s four hospital Foundations will host the Threads of Strength oncology fashion show to spotlight the remarkable resilience of cancer patients and their caregivers on Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Dayton Arcade.

“Threads of Strength is more than just a fashion show; it’s a symbol of hope and unity,” said Jenny M. Lewis, MBA, CFRE, system vice president of philanthropy at Premier Health, said in a press release. “We are proud to host this fashion show as a powerful celebration of the unwavering spirit that propels our patients and their families forward in their battle against cancer.”

In partnership with Atrium Medical Center Foundation, Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, and Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation, the fundraiser aims to raise vital support for cancer care and wellness across Premier Health. The event will further advance integrative therapies and introduce new oncology nutritional clinics and counseling across the health system.

The urgency for nutritional clinics arises from a nationwide gap in access to nutritional counseling and monitoring for oncology patients. Research has revealed that a staggering 80 percent of cancer patients experience malnutrition during their treatment journey.

Most outpatient cancer centers, including those within Premier Health, cannot bill for nutrition consult services due to a lack of reimbursement options through Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurers. This leaves patients with out-of-pocket expenses at a time when they are already grappling with financial burdens caused by their cancer diagnoses.

“Premier Health’s commitment to delivering the best care extends to creating specialized services to support our patients,” said Amanda Musser, MSN, RN, system vice president of oncology operations at Premier Health, said in the release. “We recognize the need for ongoing monitoring and dietary adjustments for specific tumor sites, which can greatly improve the patient’s ability to tolerate treatment. Support from the Threads of Strength event will help us offer patients personalized nutritional guidance, which we believe is an integral part of their battle against cancer.”

The evening’s highlights will include awe-inspiring custom outfits created by world-renowned Indian designer Shravan Kummar. Well-known for his heirloom ensembles, vintage-inspired embroideries, and research-driven patterns, Kummar has designed outfits for the Met Gala in New York City and many red carpet-events.

“As we count on the courage and draw inspiration from the cancer fights of nearly 40 patients and dedicated caregivers, we are excited to have them don unique ensembles personally crafted by Shravan Kummar,” said Jhansi Koduri, MD, a board-certified oncologist at Miami Valley Hospital and chair of the Threads of Strength event, in the release. “Each outfit will be thoughtfully adorned with colors representing the specific cancer ribbon associated with each model’s journey. Shravan’s generous donation includes dozens of custom-designed garments, an invaluable contribution in our mission to support our cancer patients and their families.”

The Threads of Strength fashion show promises to be a powerful celebration of hope, unity, and the extraordinary strength that resides within everyone facing the challenges of cancer. The event will feature dinner, a silent auction, a fashion show, live music, and an after-party in The Tank at the Dayton Arcade.