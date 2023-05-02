Primary voting Tuesday includes first use of new voter ID law

By J.D. Davidson

The Center Square

Some Ohioans head to the polls Tuesday in a light primary election that will have the first use of the state’s new voter ID law.

With no statewide candidates for either party or statewide issues, voters in only 67 of the state’s 88 counties will cast ballots for local issues like mayor or council nominations, local tax levies or other questions.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. in counties where voting is needed.

Voting began in early May with 199 hours of in-person early voting available. However, the state’s new voting law eliminated voting the day before Election Day.

“Ohioans can be proud of the fact that our state is considered the gold standard for how we administer elections, as we make voting accessible and convenient, while ensuring confidence in the results because they are secure from fraud,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said before voting began. “In Ohio, we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat, and early voting is another feature of our election system that makes voting accessible to every registered voter.”

The new law requires voters to provide an Ohio or federally-issued photo identification. In early April, the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles began providing state photo IDs free of cost to any Ohioan who would want one.

An Ohio driver’s license, state ID or interim ID issued by the DMV, along with a U.S. passport and U.S. military ID, are accepted. A former address on the identification is allowed, but the ID must be current.

Previously, voters could use a utility bill, bank statement, government check or another government document with a current address to be used as an ID for in-person voting. Those are no longer allowed.