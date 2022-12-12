Provisions Co., A.M. Scott Distillery discuss plans for Mayflower Building

TROY — Provisions Co. and A.M. Scott Distillery have announced plans to move into the Mayflower Building on the downtown square after remodeling is completed sometime in mid-2023.

“The Mayflower has long been an icon of a building in Troy and we’re excited to work on it,” Provisions Co. Lead Curator Jess Nielsen said.

“Right now it’s in the demo phase,” Nielsen said. “We’ll have Provisions Co. on the southwest corner, and the Mayflower by A.M. Scott Distillery will be on the right side complete with a cocktail lounge, live entertainment venue and rooftop bar.”

When completed, the new entertainment venue will feature approximately 100 seats, with another 50 to 75 seats available in the cocktail bar.

“The original Vaudeville stage is still in the back,” Nielsen said. “That was meant for live entertainment acts and shows. We’re excited to be able to bring back comedy acts, up-and-coming musicians, and really anything that the community might be interested in hosting in the space.”

Provisions Co. is also partnering with A.M. Scott Distillery to offer locally-crafted spirits, including blueberry, lemon, vanilla and plain vodka and orange or plain gin. Spirits can be pre-ordered now, through the A.M. Scott Distillery website at www.scottdistillery.com.

“We’ll also have bourbon,” Nielsen said, “but it’s currently aging.”

“Eventually, we’re going to have distillery tours and tastings,” she said. “We’re waiting for our final sign-off from the state of Ohio.”

“We’re excited to offer a new style of shop to downtown Troy, and to be able to pair that with being able to buy locally made spirits,” Nielsen said.

Currently located at 214 S. Mulberry St., Provisions Co. offers a variety of goods designed to celebrate Ohio’s history of innovation.

“We have everything from kitchen towels with Hobart patents printed on them to charcuterie boards that were made in Ohio, and candles that were made in Ohio,” Nielsen said. “We have local honey. We also have a full collection of pantry items like gourmet ketchup and barbecue sauces, by a company we work with in Athens Ohio.”

“They’re all custom recipes,” she said.

Other locally-produced products include RAD’s Bloody Mary Mix, from Dayton, and leather goods by River City Leather, based in Galipolis. Provisions Co. also carries towels printed by Teamwork Ohio.

“They are also the band Hawthorne Heights,” Nielsen said.

A graduate of the Columbus College of Art and Design, Nielsen first started Provisions Co. as an online shop in 2019.

“It’s been a passion project of mine,” she said. “My background is in interior design and architecture, and I’ve always had a brand on the side.”

“I’ve always been really into quality goods,” Nielsen said, “and if they’re made locally, it’s even better.”

Provisions Co. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. More information can be found online at www.provisions-co.com.