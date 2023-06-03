Public Hearing Notice – 1511 S. Market Street

TROY — On Monday, July 3, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers, City Hall, 100 S. Market Street, Troy City Council will hold a public hearing on an application to rezone 1511 S. Market Street, Parcel ID D08-105875, (1.25 Acres) and 1551 S. Market Street, Parcel ID D08-251110, (2.5 Acres), Troy, Ohio, from M-2, Light Industrial District, to B-2 General Business District. These parcels are located on South Market Street, south of Dye Mill Road. The property owner is Troy Station LLC and the applicant is Mandeep Singh.

The Troy Planning Commission has recommended that the proposed rezoning application be approved by Troy City Council.